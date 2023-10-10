Russian drones hit logistics infrastructure in Odesa region

Russia overnight on Tuesday attacked the southern regions of Ukraine with Russian-Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, local authorities and the Ukrainian Air Force Command said.

In total, Russia launched 36 drones from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defences shot down 27 enemy targets over the Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, the Air Force said.

In the Odesa region, the attack lasted for three hours, Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional administration, said.

While air defences destroyed 23 kamikaze drones, some of them hit an unspecified "logistics facility", he added.

No casualties have been reported following Russia’s latest attack.

The Odesa region has been one of the most targeted areas since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain initiative in July.

Odesa ports are important for maritime exports of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural produce, which Kyiv managed to resume—albeit on a smaller scale—after the collapse of the grain deal.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.