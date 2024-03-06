Largest Russian losses near Orlivka, ZSU shows fortifications around Avdiivka – photos

The spokesperson for the Tavria operational-strategic group Dmytro Lykhoviy showed defensive fortifications in four different locations on the Avdiivka front

Photo: Dmytro Lykhoviy/Facebook

The Russian occupiers cannot break through the line of defense on the Avdiivka front, with the largest losses being suffered in the area of the village of Orlivka, according to Deputy Commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin.

Spokesperson for the Tavria operational-strategic group Dmytro Lykhoviy showed defensive fortifications in four different locations on the Avdiivka front on his Facebook page.

"So far, the enemy cannot break through the line of defense on the Avdiivka front. But they are constantly trying to advance and attempting to move forward where possible," wrote Zhorin.

The occupiers are currently facing the most resistance near the settlement of Orlivka, where they are suffering "huge losses, but still continue to storm day and night," according to him.

Map: DeepState

Lykhoviy stated that defensive fortifications on the Avdiivka front have largely been constructed, with some still being built further from the front line.

Depending on the line, these are being built by regional administrations, civilian contractors – construction companies, the State Transport Special Service of Ukraine, engineering units of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and engineering units of mechanized and motorized infantry brigades.

"There were and are certain organizational difficulties. A shortage of people, funds, certain materials and weapons, the proximity of the front line, inertia and procrastination, bureaucracy, democracy, and ultimately the fields – they belong to someone. But there is also a result. It can be touched, felt, and even climbed into to hide from shelling. Engineers will not lie that active work began in December, and it was being done even before our troops left Avdiivka," said Lykhoviy.

Earlier, the spokesperson said that active work on the construction of fortifications began in December 2023 and was being done even before the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, and after the withdrawal – it became more active.

