Russian advance cannot last forever, these are last convulsions – Ukrainian Armed Forces

Illia Yevlash believes that the enemy will soon cease offensive operations, while the Ukrainian army will become more active

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The advance of the Russian occupying forces will soon run out, according to Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, who expressed this opinion on Radio NV.

"This offensive, which began on October 10, 2023, and continues to this day, cannot last forever. These are the last convulsions in which the Russian army is flailing. Quite soon, I think, the time will come for our new team, with our experience and weaponry, to spring into action. I think the enemy will feel this acutely," he said.

The Russians are already experiencing a shortage of ammunition, Yevlash stated.

"This is evidenced not only by my comments or those of our operational-strategic group. Even the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the enemy's use of Uragans is now rare, and using Smerchs has become something incredible," he said.

Furthermore, Yevlash added, that the Russian army is experiencing a lack of personnel.

