Humeniuk removed from position of head of Southern Defense Forces press center after call from media

The General Staff did not specify the reason for her dismissal

Natalia Humeniuk (Photo: Facebook)

Natalia Humeniuk was dismissed from the post of head of the joint press center of Operational Command "South", announced the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A decision was made to end the work trip and remove from the forces and assets of the relevant troop grouping of Colonel Natalia Humeniuk from April 19," the message reads.

According to the General Staff, the selection of a suitable specialist is currently underway, who will become the "voice" of the Southern Defense Forces.

