Humeniuk removed from position of head of Southern Defense Forces press center after call from media
Natalia Humeniuk was dismissed from the post of head of the joint press center of Operational Command "South", announced the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of the South will work as usual, organizing cooperation with media representatives who have the appropriate accreditation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the General Staff said.
On April 16, Ukrainian media professionals asked the military leadership to replace Humeniuk. The journalists claimed that she forbids covering the war crimes of the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast and does not grant access to the military.
Humeniuk responded to the call of journalists to remove her from her post, who claim that she is obstructing the coverage of the crimes of the Russian troops, as well as the hostilities in Kherson Oblast. She said that the journalists allegedly did not provide evidence for their claims.