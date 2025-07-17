General Donahue emphasized that NATO is not only ready to quickly neutralize Kaliningrad, but also has plans in place

Kaliningrad (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

NATO forces, together with the US Army, have the ability to quickly neutralize the Kaliningrad region of Russia in the shortest possible time. This was stated by General Christopher Donahue, Commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO's ground forces, transmits Defense News.

According to Donohue, the US allies, together with NATO allies, are launching the Eastern Flank Deterrence Plan.

It is aimed at strengthening ground capabilities and increasing cooperation between the defense industries of the alliance countries. The plan is designed to counter threats from Russia and ensure global deterrence.

"We know what we need to develop, and the example we use is ground-based deterrence. The ground area is not becoming less important, but rather more important. Now you can destroy A2AD zones (areas of limited access and maneuver – ed.) from the ground. It is now possible to control the sea from the ground. We are witnessing all of this in Ukraine," the general said.

Donahue cited the Kaliningrad region, which is surrounded on all sides by NATO countries, as an example.

According to him, the NATO army now has the capability to "neutralize the region from the ground in a timeframe that previously seemed impossible-faster than ever before."

"We have already planned it and we have already developed everything. The problem of mass and momentum that Russia presents... we have developed the capabilities to stop this problem of mass and momentum," he said.

The plan also includes a system for data sharing. NATO has already acquired such a system, Donahue said, referring to the Maven Smart System, an artificial intelligence platform that processes huge amounts of data and helps military commanders make quick decisions.

The general also added that NATO wants all systems to be optionally controlled by humans, whether it is air defense or long-range systems.

"We want it to be a single system, with both manned and unmanned control, capable of using ammunition from any country," he said.

In addition, the NATO army seeks to reduce the cost of weapons.

"As a rule of thumb, whatever you're firing at, regardless of your weapon system or ammunition, the capabilities of the other side, it has to be cheaper than what you're firing at," Donahue emphasized.