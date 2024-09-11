NATO Military Committee Chair: Unlikely US will stop aiding Ukraine after election

Americans of both parties support further assistance to Ukraine, says Rob Bauer

Rob Bauer (Photo: nato.int)

The United States is unlikely to stop supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia, regardless of the presidential election, Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, said at a conference in Seoul, according to Bloomberg.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

He also noted that Donald Trump made it clear in his debate with Kamala Harris that he wants the war to end. Furthermore, both the Democratic and Republican parties advocate for continued assistance, the admiral said.

"I think it’s unlikely in that light that the US as a country will stop supporting Ukraine," Bauer said.

He emphasized that he would be surprised if the United States were interested in allowing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to win the war and seize Ukrainian territories.

"If the Russians stop the war now and go home, the war is over. If Ukraine stops the war now, they have lost their country. That's the difference," Bauer said.



Read also: Iran transfers Fath 360 missiles to Russia, aggressor may use them within weeks – Pentagon