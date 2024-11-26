NATO needs to go further to change conflict trajectory in Ukraine – Rutte

Mark Rutte said that NATO must fulfill all commitments made at the Alliance's Washington summit

Mark Rutte (Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

NATO needs to "go further to change the trajectory" of the war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated during a visit to Athens, as reported by The Guardian.

"Our support for Ukraine has kept them in the fight, but we need to go further to change the trajectory of the conflict," Rutte said ahead of a working lunch with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Rutte highlighted the necessity for NATO countries to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems and meet all commitments from the Washington summit.

"The new command, the Nato command to coordinate security assistance and training [NSATU], the financial pledge of 40 billion euros in 2024, and further measures to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," he said.

Rutte also stressed the importance of strengthening the bloc's "deterrence and defense" and increasing investments in the defense industry.



