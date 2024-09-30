NATO states should support Ukraine's peace plan, not China's – Stoltenberg

According to Politico, 17 countries, including NATO member Turkey, have joined the China-Brazil initiative

Jens Stoltenberg (Photo by Thomas Fure/EPA)

NATO countries must fully support Ukraine's peace plan, rather than the China-Brazil initiative for resolving the war, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated in an interview with Politico, a day before stepping down from his position.

"We should support the Ukrainian initiative," Stoltenberg said when asked about Turkey's potential involvement in the Friends for Peace platform, proposed last week by China and Brazil.

"The Ukrainian peace initiative is an initiative that ensures that we have a process that can lead to a lasting peace. And of course, it has to be the Ukrainians that, at the end of the day, decide what are acceptable conditions. They are the victim of a full-scale invasion," Stoltenberg added.

Politico reported that 17 countries had joined the China-Brazil initiative, including Turkey, the only NATO member in the group.

