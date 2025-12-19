Nauseda: EU will return to the issue of financing Ukraine if €90 billion is not enough

The EU will seek additional funding if necessary, says Lithuanian President

науседа Olivier Matthys EPA

The European Union is ready to return to the issue of additional funding for Ukraine if the €90 billion loan agreed upon is not enough. About said president of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda lRT TV channel.

According to him, the EU has found a mechanism for financing Ukraine for 2026-2027, which covers Kyiv's current needs.

The Lithuanian leader also noted that the European Union would return to this issue at the next regular meeting of the European Council.

"If additional funding is needed, the European Union is ready to look for solutions, and these solutions will be found," Nauseda emphasized.

Earlier, the European Commission appreciated ukraine's needs for 2026-2027 amount to €138.6 billion. Of this amount, €83.4 billion is earmarked for the army, and €52.3 billion is to stabilize the economy and cover the budget deficit.