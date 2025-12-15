The peculiarity of Russia's approach to international cooperation is the export of chaos, according to Britain

MI6 building in London (Photo: EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)

The new head of the UK's secret intelligence service MI6, Blaise Metraveli, in her first speech after taking office, called Russia an "aggressive, expansionist and revisionist" threat. About said on the British government's website, where the preliminary text of the speech is published.

She is the first female head of MI6 in the 116-year history of the intelligence agency. During her speech on December 15, she is expected to emphasize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should not doubt the support of Ukraine's allies.

"The export of chaos is not a flaw, but a feature of Russia's approach to international cooperation, and we must be prepared to continue this until Putin is forced to change his calculations," Metreveli said in his speech.

She will also emphasize the need to intensify the use of technology to combat threats to the UK's security, including terrorism and information warfare.

In a separate speech, the head of the British Armed Forces, Richard Knighton, will also call for a "public" approach to defense in the face of growing uncertainty and threats, and emphasize the increased likelihood of Russia's invasion of a NATO country.