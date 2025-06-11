New Romanian President Dan to visit Ukraine for the first time

Nikushor Dan (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

On Wednesday, June 11, the new president of Romania Nicușor Dan will visit Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Romanian president.

Dan will arrive in Odesa to participate in the fourth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit hosted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This format was launched in 2023 in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine as a regional platform to support Kyiv and to jointly combat the complex consequences of Russian aggression.

During the summit, Dan will reaffirm Romania's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine at all levels, as well as to participate in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, as well as in reconstruction efforts.

The Romanian President will emphasize the importance of maintaining unity throughout the region for the overall security of the European continent. He will emphasize the need to pay special attention to the Black Sea, in particular in terms of the security of trade routes.

In addition, during his trip to Odesa, Dan will participate in a trilateral meeting between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, during which he will discuss with his counterparts the most important interconnection projects, including energy infrastructure, the EU accession process, and security cooperation.

This will be the first meeting in this format at the level of leaders. This mechanism will be aimed at Romania's active support of Chisinau and Kyiv in implementing the necessary reforms in the process of European integration.