Romanian prosecutors bring new charges against far-right Georgescu

Kelin Georgescu (Photo: Robert Ghement/EPA)

Far-right Romanian politician Kelin Georgescu, who ran in the 2024 presidential election, has been charged by prosecutors. This was reported by the media Digi24.

Prosecutors expand criminal investigation against Georgescu, claiming that former presidential candidate hinted at public support for fascist and legionnaire ideas.

In a statement, the department said that the prosecutor of the Criminal Investigations Department ordered to continue the investigation against the person charged with the crime of propaganda of the cult of persons guilty of committing crimes of genocide and war crimes, as well as for public propaganda of fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas, concepts or doctrines.

The decision to continue the criminal prosecution states that on May 16, 2025, between 20:00 and 21:00 in prime time, the politician promoted fascist, legionary ideas, concepts or doctrines disseminated by persons convicted of war crimes.

"With such behavior, he would make it clear to the public that he supports the fascist and legionary ideas of Corneliu Zel Codreanu and Marshal Ion Antonescu," the statement reads.

REFERENCES. Codreanu was a Romanian nationalist who supported military and political cooperation with Nazi Germany. He was the leader and founder of the Legionnaire's Movement, which organized anti-Semitic pogroms in Romania.. Antonescu was a Romanian statesman and military leader, dictator of Romania. He came to power through a coup d'état supported by the fascist Iron Guard party, which he later disbanded. During the Second World War, his government joined the Axis military and political bloc, on the side of which it took part in the war against the USSR and the organization of the Holocaust in Romania and the territories occupied by it. Ousted in a 1944 coup.

Georgescu has a clear anti-Ukrainian stance and has repeatedly made relevant statements. In particular, in February, he stated that Romanian politicians allegedly have the right to speak "purely theoretically" about the possibility of "Romanian lands" becoming part of Ukraine.

In late February, Georgescu was detained and taken to the prosecutor's office for questioning.

On May 26, he announced the end of his political career.