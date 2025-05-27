Pro-Russian Georgescu announces retirement from politics after election defeat – video
Pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu, who was running in the 2024 Romanian presidential election, has announced the end of his political career. He said this in a video message on his Facebook page.
Georgescu said he had decided to stop actively participating in the political process and become a "passive observer of public and social life".
He also noted that he is not a member of any political force, does not plan to create his own party, and does not aspire to hold public office.
"Now I will focus on the family, which needs peace and, above all, health after all the recent upheavals," he said.
At the same time, the pro-Russian politician did not rule out a return to politics in the future.
"Although this stage is over, I still believe in the ideals I fought for. If there is a real chance to benefit Romania, I am ready to return," Georgescu concluded.
Călin Georgescu rose to prominence in the fall of 2024, when Romania's presidential campaign began. He came in first place in the first round of the election, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results due to signs of Russian interference. Georgescu was barred from running again.
Georgescu has a clear anti-Ukrainian position and has repeatedly made relevant statements . In particular, in February, he stated that Romanian politicians allegedly have the right to talk "purely theoretically" about the possibility of annexing "Romanian lands" to Ukraine.
This statement came after Georgescu spoke of "Romanian territories in Ukraine," called President Volodymyr Zelensky a "semi-dictator," and ridiculed the reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, which accused him of ties to Moscow.
He also accused Zelensky of "inciting the conflict" that led to "the destabilization of the European economy".
- On the evening of May 18, 2025, pro-Russian candidate for president of Romania Simion declared his victory in the second round of the presidential election. He also stated that if he won, he would give a leadership position to his pro-Russian ally Georgescu.
- But according to the CEC, the pro-Western candidate, Bucharest Mayor Dan, won with 53.6% of the vote. Pro-Russian candidate Simion has 46.4%.
- On May 18, Romanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Andrei Tarnea said that the Kremlin interfered in this year's presidential election.
- On May 22, Romania's Constitutional Court officially approved the result of the second round of the presidential election, in which the pro-European mayor of Bucharest, Nicosor Dan, won.
- On May 26, Nikușor Dan officially took office as President of Romania.