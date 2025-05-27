At the same time, the politician did not rule out a return to politics in the future.

Pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu, who was running in the 2024 Romanian presidential election, has announced the end of his political career. He said this in a video message on his Facebook page.

Georgescu said he had decided to stop actively participating in the political process and become a "passive observer of public and social life".

He also noted that he is not a member of any political force, does not plan to create his own party, and does not aspire to hold public office.

"Now I will focus on the family, which needs peace and, above all, health after all the recent upheavals," he said.

At the same time, the pro-Russian politician did not rule out a return to politics in the future.

"Although this stage is over, I still believe in the ideals I fought for. If there is a real chance to benefit Romania, I am ready to return," Georgescu concluded.

Reference Călin Georgescu rose to prominence in the fall of 2024, when Romania's presidential campaign began. He came in first place in the first round of the election, but the Constitutional Court annulled the results due to signs of Russian interference. Georgescu was barred from running again.

Georgescu has a clear anti-Ukrainian position and has repeatedly made relevant statements . In particular, in February, he stated that Romanian politicians allegedly have the right to talk "purely theoretically" about the possibility of annexing "Romanian lands" to Ukraine.

This statement came after Georgescu spoke of "Romanian territories in Ukraine," called President Volodymyr Zelensky a "semi-dictator," and ridiculed the reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, which accused him of ties to Moscow.

He also accused Zelensky of "inciting the conflict" that led to "the destabilization of the European economy".