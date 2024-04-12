Netherlands allocates €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

An additional €400 million will be provided for Ukraine's recovery, according to Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The Dutch government has allocated an additional €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a telephone conversation with the country's Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The Netherlands has also allocated an additional €400 million to Ukraine for recovery. This aid package will come in addition to commitments under the security agreement between the countries, Zelenskyy said.

He also stated that he discussed with Rutte joint work with allies to speed up the delivery of artillery shells, ammunition, and air defense systems.

The president thanked the Dutch prime minister for the successful Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague and the launch of the Register of Damage program following its results. Zelenskyy also told Rutte about preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland and invited the Netherlands to join.

