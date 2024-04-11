US allocating $138 million to Ukraine for modernization of air defense systems

The U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine said that this funding will help maintain the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense during Russia's attacks on the energy network

The United States signed an agreement on April 11 to provide Ukraine with $138 million for the modernization of air defense systems, as was announced by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink.

"Today we signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with $138 million in critical air defense system upgrades. This funding will help keep Ukraine's air defenses operating in the face of Russia's relentless attacks on the energy grid and the Ukrainian people," she wrote.

The day before, Associated Press journalists reported that the US State Department had approved for an emergency sale of components for Hawk missile systems to Ukraine for $138 million.

