Nine Russian trains carrying weapons burned in December – Ukraine's intel

Photo courtesy of the DIU's press service

In December 2024, nine railway units used to transport weapons and ammunition were destroyed in fires across Russia, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU).

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The statement included photos and videos depicting flames engulfing Russian train cars.

"In December 2024, fires on the territory of the aggressor state Russia destroyed nine railway units, which were used, among other purposes, for transporting weapons and ammunition," the intelligence agency reported.

DIU also shared a detailed list of the destroyed equipment:

→ One diesel locomotive 1TE116 and two EP2D electric trains (Moscow Oblast);



→ Two VL-80 electric trains (Ryazan Oblast);

→ One SM-2 locomotive and one AGS-1Sh railcar (Tyumen Oblast);

→ One VL-80 electric train (Rostov Oblast);

→ One UTM-2M diesel locomotive (Sverdlovsk Oblast).