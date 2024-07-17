"No discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine." European Council head responds to Orbán's letter

Charles Michel stressed that the direct path to peace is Russia's withdrawal of troops from Ukraine

Charles Michel and Viktor Orbán (Photo: Photo: Nicolas Landemard/EPA)

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in response to the letter of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, regarding his "peacekeeping mission", stated that no discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine. The document, dated July 16, came into the possession of Radio Liberty.

In it, Michel writes that the presidency of the Council of the European Union does not play a role in the representation of the organization on the international arena, and Hungary was not authorized to do so by the European Council.

"I made this clear even prior to your visit to Moscow and this was subsequently reiterated by High Representative [Josep] Borrell in his statement of July 5," Michel said.

In addition, the official noted that he took into account Orbán's thoughts and proposals, and at the same time drew his attention to the fact that the EU's position on Ukraine was agreed by consensus and confirmed during the last leaders' summit in June.

He also rejected Orbán's claim that the EU allegedly pursues a "pro-war policy". He noted that Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the victim exercising the right to self-defense. Therefore, according to him, the direct path to peace is Russia's withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

Michel reiterated that no discussion about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine and said that he has sent a letter to all EU member states and will inform Ukraine about the correspondence.

"The EU consistently strives to build broad international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law in accordance with the key principles and goals of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The Union has spared no effort to reach out to all partners in this regard, including China," the official concluded.

On July 16, Bild wrote that Orbán sent Michel a letter in which he gave a brief assessment of meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, and also added his own proposals for consideration.

In particular, the Hungarian Prime Minister proposed to restore diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation and hold talks with the People's Republic of China regarding a "peace conference".

On July 2, the Hungarian Prime Minister visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Orbán proposed a ceasefire for further negotiations.

On July 5, Orbán went to Moscow to see Vladimir Putin. After that, the Ukrainian president rejected the possibility of Hungary's mediation.

On July 8, Orbán visited China where he met with the country's president, Xi Jinping. According to Orbán, China is "a key force in creating conditions for peace in the Russo-Ukrainian war."

After meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Orbán said that Turkiye is "indispensable in the peace process."

On July 12, he met with Trump, who again promised to "solve the problem."

On July 11, Zelenskyy, commenting on Orbán's meetings, said that not all leaders can conduct negotiations, as for this they need to have certain powers and strength.