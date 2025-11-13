The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the Hungarian prime minister himself is involved in corruption scandals and has no right to blame Ukraine for this

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA / SADAK SOUICI)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who refused to provide assistance to Ukraine, citing alleged "corruption" in the country. Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi reminded the politician of his corruption scandals.

Today, November 13, Orban said that Hungary would not send financial aid to Ukraine because, according to him, the country is allegedly "immersed in corruption and chaos associated with the military mafia.".

Instead, Budapest plans to allocate funds for domestic needs.

In response, Tychy said that Orban has no moral right to blame Ukraine, as he himself has been involved in corruption scandals on several occasions.

"Lectures on corruption from a politician involved in corruption scandals and who brought his country to the position of the poorest in the EU? No, thank you," Tikhiy wrote .