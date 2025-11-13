"No, thank you". Foreign Ministry reacts to Orban's "lectures on corruption"
Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA / SADAK SOUICI)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who refused to provide assistance to Ukraine, citing alleged "corruption" in the country. Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi reminded the politician of his corruption scandals.

Today, November 13, Orban said that Hungary would not send financial aid to Ukraine because, according to him, the country is allegedly "immersed in corruption and chaos associated with the military mafia.".

See also
Friend of the President. What Western media write about Zelenskyy and the Mindich case – five facts

Instead, Budapest plans to allocate funds for domestic needs.

In response, Tychy said that Orban has no moral right to blame Ukraine, as he himself has been involved in corruption scandals on several occasions.

"Lectures on corruption from a politician involved in corruption scandals and who brought his country to the position of the poorest in the EU? No, thank you," Tikhiy wrote .

HungaryViktor OrbanForeign Ministryheorhii the quietcorruption in Ukrainehungaryforeign ministry