Nobel laureates appealed to Trump for help in releasing Belarusian political prisoners

The open letter to the American president was signed by 19 laureates

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA)

Nineteen Nobel laureates signed an open letter urging the US president. Donald Trump continue to put pressure on the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko for the purpose of releasing political prisoners. Documentpublished on the website of Belarusian analyst Dmitry Bolkunets.

The open letter was written after Trump's phone call with Lukashenko on August 15, during which the possibility of releasing 1,300 people imprisoned in Belarus for political reasons was discussed.

"We respectfully urge you to continue your active efforts to ensure the immediate release of all prisoners of conscience in Belarus. Their release will not only restore justice for the people, but also open the way to reconciliation and dialogue," the letter reads.

The signatories also called for an end to politically motivated persecution, which would facilitate the return of "hundreds of thousands" of Belarusians who fled the country after the 2020 street protests.

Currently, the letter has been signed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias, literature laureates Svetlana Alexievich and Herta Müller, as well as 16 laureates of prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine, and economics.

In comments Reuters reported that Bolkunets had previously sent an email to Trump regarding the situation with political prisoners in Belarus.

"We intend to nominate you for the Nobel Peace Prize if you help secure the release of Belarusian political prisoners," he wrote to the American president.

Bolkunets said he had no doubt that Trump's decision to contact Lukashenko was a "spontaneous response" to his appeal.

"Lukashenko is now in such a position that refusing the US president would be extremely disadvantageous for him. Therefore, it is quite likely that he will try to somehow speed up the release process. The main thing here is to ensure that this attention is not lost or blurred," Bolkunets told the agency.