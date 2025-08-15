Trump says he had a "great conversation" with Lukashenko

According to Trump, he discussed the release of prisoners and a meeting with Putin with Belarusian dictator Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump says he had a "great conversation" with the dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. About this he said wrote in its social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, during the call, he thanked Lukashenko for the release of 16 prisoners and discussed the possibility of releasing another 1,300 people.

They also discussed a number of other topics, including the visit of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Alaska on August 15.

Trump also noted that he was "looking forward" to a future meeting with Lukashenko and thanked him for his attention to the issue.