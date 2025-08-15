Trump says he had a "great conversation" with Lukashenko
US President Donald Trump says he had a "great conversation" with the dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. About this he said wrote in its social network Truth Social.
According to Trump, during the call, he thanked Lukashenko for the release of 16 prisoners and discussed the possibility of releasing another 1,300 people.
They also discussed a number of other topics, including the visit of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to Alaska on August 15.
Trump also noted that he was "looking forward" to a future meeting with Lukashenko and thanked him for his attention to the issue.
Referenceon September 23, 2020, Lukashenka held his inauguration ceremony in secret. After that, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada refused to recognize the legitimacy of Lukashenka's presidential mandate.
- Trump to meet with Putin in Alaska august 15. The venue of the summit is military base in Anchorage. The meeting is scheduled for at 22:00 kyiv time.
- To Alaska have already arrived russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, and Russian propagandists. Also in Alaska trump has already taken off.
