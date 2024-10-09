North Atlantic Alliance refocuses on Eastern threats, Finnish President Stubb says

According to Alexander Stubb, the North Atlantic Alliance under the current geopolitical situation understands that the main threat is Russia

Alexander Stubb (Photo: EPA/KIMMO BRANDT)

In the current geopolitical situation, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is returning to its primary mission of deterrence and defense against threats from the East, particularly from Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb sai dduring a press conference in Brussels following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by the Finnish publication Verkkouutiset.

"I am convinced that we are now witnessing the formation of 'NATO 3.0.' We are returning to our primary role of deterrence, which NATO had to fulfill as a powerful military alliance when the threat comes from the East, primarily from Russia," Stubb said.

The head of state emphasized that Finland is actively participating in solidarity measures and strengthening NATO's command structures. In particular, the country will cooperate with the United States and northern allies within the framework of the joint NATO command in Norfolk and will form a strong land component of its armed forces.

Additionally, Finland, together with Sweden, is working on creating an advanced land grouping to strengthen the northern flank of the Alliance.

On October 1, 2024, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte officially took over as the head of NATO. He named Ukraine as the number one priority.

On Monday, media reported that Sweden plans to deploy its military personnel, warships, and aircraft to Latvia for collective defense within NATO.