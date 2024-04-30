Norway allocates additional $600 million to Ukraine for air defense and humanitarian aid

The total amount of Norwegian aid to Ukraine in 2024 will reach 22 billion Norwegian kroner (about $2 billion)

Flag of Norway (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Norwegian parliament has approved the government's proposal to increase assistance to Ukraine by 7 billion Norwegian kroner (over $600 million) in 2024, local publication VG reported and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later confirmed.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that 6 billion kroner ($541 million) of this amount would be spent mainly on anti-aircraft defense systems for Ukraine, with another billion kroner ($90 million) allocated for humanitarian aid.

Thus, the total Norwegian aid to Ukraine in 2024 will reach 22 billion kroner (about $2 billion).

Zelenskyy thanked Norway for its decision.

"I appreciate that the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which is our top priority for protecting lives. We value Norway’s unfaltering support, understanding of our pressing needs, and willingness to stand by our side in the most critical time," the president wrote.

