The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his country for a peace summit, announced his representative Diana Mondino, Deutsche Welle reports.

Milei offered Zelenskyy to hold a peace summit in Argentina with the countries of Latin America to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

Buenos Aires is interested in organizing such a meeting.

"We offer to become the headquarters, if it is appropriate," Mondino said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his newly elected Argentine colleague, inviting him to Ukraine.

Milei won 55.8% of the vote to 44.2% for Economy Minister Sergio Massa of the center-left government. The latter conceded defeat in the election.

The new president of Argentina called the Chinese government an "assasin", Pope Francis a "filthy leftist", and the issue of climate change a "socialist lie".

The politician made statements in support of Ukraine in the war against Russia and wore a Ukrainian flag on his suit.

