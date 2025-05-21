NYT: Trump tells Zelenskiy that Russia and Ukraine must find their own solution to the war

Trump does not want to impose sanctions on Russia because of business opportunities

Donald Trump (Photo: EРA)

US President Donald Trump has told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders that Russia and Ukraine should find a solution to the war on their own. The New York Times was told by six unnamed officials familiar with the discussion.

According to them, , Trump made the statement after a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 19.

The unnamed interlocutors said the US president has backed down from his own threats to join a European pressure campaign that would include new sanctions against Russia.

And if he does not change his course, Putin will get what he wanted: an end to American pressure and a "deep split" between NATO, the United States and Europe.

As for Trump's threats of sanctions against other countries, an unnamed White House official told the NYT that the situation is different with Russia.