NYT: Ukraine needs artillery shells to hold front until Russia's summer offensive

Analysts and Ukrainian officials say Russia is firing at least five times more artillery shells than Ukraine

Artillery shells (Photo: ERA)

Defense forces require artillery ammunition to hold the frontline until the completion of defensive fortifications and the expected summer offensive by Russian occupiers, according to a report by The New York Times from the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia has had an artillery advantage throughout the war, but last year this advantage decreased for some time, according to the American correspondent.

"Estimates vary, but analysts and Ukrainian officials say that Russia is now firing at least five times more artillery shells than Ukraine," he says.

Military analyst Johan Norberg of the Swedish Defense Research Agency stated, "You cannot expect people [Ukrainians] to fight without ammunition."

