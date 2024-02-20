Family of five killed in Lancet drone attack in Sumy Oblast

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the morning of February 20th, occupiers targeted a residential house in the Novoslobidska community of Konotop Raion with an explosive drone, resulting in the deaths of five civilians, all members of the same family, as reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The administration said that the residential house was hit by an enemy Lancet strike drone. The attack claimed the lives of a mother and her two sons, as well as two of their relatives: a grandmother and a woman who had come from another city.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine's press service reported that rescuers extracted the bodies of the deceased from the rubble of the house. The search and rescue operation lasted over nine hours.

