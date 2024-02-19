Soldiers of the 25th Separate Assault Battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade have reported that after four months of defense, they were the last to leave the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant without any losses. This was stated in the brigade's announcement.

The brigade stated that its command had done everything possible to protect Ukrainian warriors, providing substantial fire support.

The soldiers said that since the end of October 2023, the Russian army had not ceased its attempts to capture the facility through so-called "meat grinder assaults."

The 47th Brigade said that Ukrainian Bradley crews, FPV drone operators, and infantry "ground down the enemy in unprecedented scales."

"Every one of our soldiers has performed their duty honestly, honorably, and bravely throughout this period. Honor! Other units of the 47th SMB continue to hold the defense in designated directions," the military said.

