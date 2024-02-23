Zelenskyy estimates losses of Ukrainian and Russian armies

For one Ukrainian soldier who died in battle, there are five Russian soldiers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The approximate ratio of losses in the personnel of the Russian army to the Ukrainian one is five to one, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News.

"We know that tens of thousands of people were killed. Tens of thousands of children were deported. If we compare the number of dead soldiers, I would say the ratio is one to five. For one Ukrainian soldier who died in battle, there are five Russian soldiers. These are approximate statistics," the head of state shared.

On February 20, Russian propagandists and Ukrainian channels covering the war wrote about the attack by the Defense Forces on the training ground in the temporarily occupied Trudivske of Donetsk Oblast on February 20 and the mass death of the Russian military.

The Russians claimed that fighters of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade from Transbaikalia were killed at the training ground, at least 60 are reported to have died.

On February 22, the Ukrainian military struck a group of Russian soldiers at a training ground on the east bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast. Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for operational command "South", clarified that as a result of the attack on the location, the aggressor lost at least 60 people, the exact details are still being investigated.

Recently, Russia launched an information and psychological special operation about the alleged death of Ukrainian soldiers during the attack on Selydove on February 13.

In November 2023, at the Kuzminsky training ground in Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, 12 contract marines were killed by carelessly detonating a charge for an RPG-7.