"Of course we want more". Zelensky assesses Trump's sanctions policy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wants more sanctions against Russia by the United States, while praising the stoppage of the "shadow fleet" tankers. He expressed this opinion while answering questions in the Presidential Office's chat room.

The Head of State was asked to assess the mediation work of the US President Donald Trump on the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I will tell you frankly, we need to survive. We are fighting for our independence, for our freedom, for our existence. We need all the help we can get in this fight," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he was grateful for the US assistance. According to him, Trump has "restored intelligence" and "we have Patriot missiles."

"Not everything is perfect, but it is coming. We are grateful for such assistance," the President added.

He stated that so far the United States has not had enough strength to stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Although there are almost three documents on this diplomatic path, I will say frankly, they are ready. And they will protect us in the future and those that will restore life in Ukraine," the Head of State said.

Regarding sanctions policy, Zelenskyy said that "of course we want more."

"However, tankers were stopped by the United States and the president. Sanctions were imposed on the energy sector. Can America do more? Yes, it can. And we want it very much, we believe that Americans are capable of doing it. They have demonstrated their strength more than once," he summarized.

On December 20, 2025, Zelenskyy stated that he wanted to greater pressure on Russia on the part of the United States. He is convinced that Russia cannot change its position on its own. It has considered and is considering the full occupation of Ukraine.