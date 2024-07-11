Ohmatdyt. Russian pilot leaks data on Russian aviation commanders to HUR – source

The leak concerns the invaders' aviation division based at Engels airfield

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital (Photo: Telegram Denys Shmyhal)

Following Russia's strike on the Ohmatdyt children's hospital, a Russian military pilot contacted the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) and provided information about the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, which regularly attacks Ukraine with missiles, as was reported by a LIGA.net source in military intelligence.

The source says that the Russian provided the data through the HUR chatbot on the day of the attack, July 8 – his motivation is explained as being "shocked by the strike on a children's hospital."

The obtained documents relate to the operations of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division based at Engels airfield – from this airfield, in particular, the occupiers regularly launch air strikes on Ukraine with Kh-101 missiles, the source noted.

According to him, the aviator provided the following information:

→ personal photos of the leadership;

→ documents from officers' personal files;

→ data on Russian military personnel and their families;

→ classified division documents (of the highest value).

Additionally, the source provided a list of 30 officers from the division's command staff and their group photo:

Photo: interlocutor

1. Pechkarev Alexey Gennadievich, Tu-95 aircraft commander, 121st Guard Bomber Aviation Regiment (GBAR), 22nd Division;

2. MARTYNOV Andrey Pavlovich, assistant navigator of the aviation squadron, 121st GBAR;

3. GOVOROV Vladislav Sergeevich, likely the head of the state secrets protection service, 121st GBAR, Captain;

4. GOLOVANOV Vyacheslav Georgievich;

5. ALUEV Alexander Nikolaevich, likely holds a command position in the personnel department of the 22nd Division;

6. KHOKHRYAKOV Denis Petrovich, senior officer, 52nd GBAR;

7. MIKHAILISHYN Oleg Vladimirovich, deputy commander for personnel affairs of the 22nd Division, Colonel;

8. AZARENKOV Alexander Yurievich, senior officer, 22nd Division;

9. BARANOV Oleg Yurievich, senior navigator of the 22nd Division, Colonel;

10. BURDAKOV Pavel Vladimirovich, Tu-160 aircraft commander, 121st GBAR of the 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

11. TATUR Vladimir Bronislavovich;

12. DOLGUSHYN Sergey Vladimirovich, senior officer of the 22nd Division;

13. PAPIKYAN Nikolai Lukashevich, deputy chief of staff for communications and radio-technical support of the 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

14. KORYAKIN Ilya Vladimirovich, chief of staff of the 22nd Division, Colonel;

15. SMIRNOV Maxim Vladislavovich, senior officer, 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

16. KASHLEV Alexander Sergeevich, senior officer, 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

17. BELOKOBYLSKII Konstantin Petrovich;

18. STRUCHKOV Stanislav Dmitrievich;

19. TSIBIZOV Alexey Sergeevich, senior officer, 121st GBAR of the 22nd Division;

20. MALYUKOV Andrey Ivanovich, likely head of meteorological service of the 22nd Division;

21. STEPANENKO Dmitry Viktorovich, deputy chief of staff for military service and military service security of the 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

22. SOLOVYOV Ruslan Arslanovich, senior officer, 22nd Division;

23. ZYKOV Vitaly Evgenievich, senior officer, 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

24. POKATISOV Alexander Sergeevich;

25. MALININ Vladislav Viktorovich, senior navigator of the 121st GBAR of the 22nd Division, Lieutenant Colonel;

26. SKITSKY Oleg Igorevich, commander of the 121st GBAR of the 22nd Division, Colonel;

27. TETEREV Sergey Viktorovich, senior officer, 22nd Division, Major;

28. VARPAKHOVICH Nikolai Nikolaevich, commander of the 22nd Division, Colonel;

29. KAPSHA Trofim Alexandrovich, deputy commander of the 22nd Division, Colonel;

30. GORLOV Vladimir Alexandrovich, senior officer of the 22nd Division, Major.

