Okhmatdyt strike: SBU finds Kh-101 Russian missile engine fragments – photos

Not only debris but also the nature of building damage, characteristic of this missile type, indicates the strike was carried out by a Kh-101 missile

Consequences of the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Telegram)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has stated it has new evidence that Russian occupiers struck the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8 with a Kh-101 cruise missile.

Specifically, SBU investigators found at the impact site:

→ A fragment of the Kh-101 missile engine;

→ A fragment of the Kh-101 missile wing deployment mechanism;

→ A fragment of the Kh-101 missile jamming unit;

→ The middle part of the Kh-101 cruise missile body (pictured under the debris);

→ The tail section fairing and a fragment of the Kh-101 cruise missile hydraulic unit;

→ Fragments of the Kh-101 cruise missile engine casing with inventory and serial numbers visible.

Experts concluded that the Russian strike on Okhmatdyt was deliberate.

This is evidenced not only by missile fragments found at the impact site but also by analysis of flight trajectory data, the nature of the damage inflicted, and a large amount of video and photo materials, the SBU adds.

The deliberate missile strike by Russia is confirmed by:

→ The nature of destruction (a two-story hospital building destroyed, surrounding buildings significantly damaged), characteristic of the Kh-101 warhead (400 kg). Law enforcement emphasizes that the destruction could not have been caused by NASAMS SAM systems, whose missile warheads are approximately 20 times less powerful;

→ The proportions, shape, and size of the missile, as recorded in publicly available videos, fully correspond to the Kh-101 missile, and conversely, are not characteristic of surface-to-air missiles, including NASAMS;

→ The missile's flight trajectory fully corresponds to Kh-101 characteristics (gaining altitude before attacking the target, and attacking at approximately a 60-degree angle);

→ The strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital specifically by an air-launched Kh-101 cruise missile was recorded by objective control materials using radars.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

