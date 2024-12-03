Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz, eyed for national unity minister role

It is expected that the presidential faction will consider Chernyshov's candidacy at a meeting on December 3

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Oleksiy Chernyshov, the current head of Naftogaz Ukraine, is being considered for the position of Vice Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, two sources within the leadership of the Servant of the People faction told LIGA.net.

The faction will discuss Chernyshov's candidacy at a meeting on Tuesday. Following this, his appointment is expected to be put to a vote during the plenary session of the Ukrainian parliament on the same day.

Chernyshov has been the chairman of the board of Naftogaz Ukraine since 2022. Prior to this, he headed the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development. From 2019 to 2020, Chernyshov served as the head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration.

On August 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of an institution aimed at uniting Ukrainian citizens abroad and countering Russian narratives.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that the so-called "Ministry of Unity" is planned to facilitate the return of Ukrainians to their homeland.