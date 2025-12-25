On Christmas night, Russian planes were spotted near the borders of Poland and Britain: what is known

In both cases, NATO had to raise its fighter jets to ensure security

Tu-95MS airplane (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was spotted and intercepted near the Polish border. The UK also reported that Russian nuclear bombers spent about seven hours in the airspace near the border.

Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland reportedreported that on the morning of December 25, over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, fighter jets intercepted, visually identified and removed a Russian reconnaissance aircraft from their area of responsibility.

And during the night, objects were spotted entering Polish airspace from Belarus. Most likely, these were smuggled balloons. For safety reasons, part of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship was temporarily closed to civilian traffic.

Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosińiak-Kamysz saidi was told that Christmas Eve was a busy night.

"All provocations both on the Baltic Sea and on the border with Belarus were fully under control. I thank our nearly 20,000 soldiers who ensure our security during the holidays – and as you can see, they do so with extraordinary efficiency," he said.

How to reports According to the Mirror, NATO has scrambled to intercept Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers that the Kremlin sent to the UK's borders over the Christmas holidays. The Russian Defense Ministry said that its fighters flew allegedly over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas for more than seven hours.

These Russian missile carriers, codenamed "Bears" by NATO, flew with Su-33 fighters.