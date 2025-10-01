On the occasion of the Day of Defenders, Zelensky awarded new military and special ranks

On October 1, the President also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 11 servicemen, four of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Poroshenko signed a number of decrees on conferring new military and special ranks. This is stated on the website of the Presidential Office.

According to by Decree No. 737/2025 colonel Andriy Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the operational command "East" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

By Decree No. 717/2025brigadier General Gennadiy Shapovalov, commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was promoted to the rank of major general.

By Decree No. 718/2025 colonel Yuriy Raltsev, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

According to of Decree No. 719/2025brigadier General Yevhen Ostryansky, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was promoted to the rank of Major General.

According to by Decree No. 732/2025colonel Viktor Nazaruk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

By Decree No. 733/2025 colonel Yuriy Dremukh, First Deputy Director of the Department of Deployment Planning and Head of the Operational Department of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

The Head of State by Decree No. 734/2025 the military rank of Major General was awarded to Brigadier General Yuriy Petriv, Head of the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The special rank of police general of the third rank, according to the by Decree No. 735/2025police Colonel Serhiy Makhno, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Mykolaiv region, received the award.

Also, in accordance with the decree No. 736/2025 the special rank of Lieutenant General of the Civil Protection Service was awarded to the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Major General of the Civil Protection Service Andriy Danik.

Zelenskyy also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 11 servicemen, four of them posthumously.

In particular, by decree no702/2025 captain Ivan Kotsur was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star (posthumously).

According to the decree no703/2025the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to Sergeant Bohdan Pyhyna (posthumously).

In addition, the President issued Decree No704/2025 posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to sailor Oleh Khomytskyi.

By Decree No705/2025 the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to senior soldier Vasyl Shkvarko (posthumously).

According to the decree no707/2025colonel Oleksandr Dovhach was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

Also, the President issued a decree No708/2025 awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star to soldier Serhiy Osypchuk.

By Decree No709/2025 the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to Senior Lieutenant Yehor Sydorenko.

According to the decree no710/2025senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Shpak was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

In addition, the President issued Decree No729/2025 awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Zubkov.

Also, by decree no730/2025 major General Oleksandr Poklad was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

According to the decree no731/2025lieutenant Colonel Ihor Shtefko was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.