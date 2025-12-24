One of the five Flamingo missiles hit a target in Russia. Zelensky told about other

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Of the five Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles that the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently fired at Russia, only one hit the target. The others were shot down by Russian air defense, the president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy when talking to journalists, transmits Ukrinform.

According to him, the accuracy rate of Flamingo missiles has now improved. Despite the downing of four missiles, one reached the target and destroyed it.

"All this is getting stronger in the process – every month," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Neptune missiles used to show a good hit rate, and now it has become "very good."

As for the Ruta missiles, which Ukraine produces together with foreign partners, they have already been successfully used. But these missiles are not enough.

"There are still few of them. And the issues are mostly technical. Regarding engines. Money and engines are what we need," the President said.