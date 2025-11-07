Orban discusses Russia's war against Ukraine with Trump and says he has ideas on how to end it

US President explains why he did not meet with Putin in Budapest

Donald Trump and Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

US President Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House. Among other things, they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that did not take place.

Trump says Russia is not ready for peaceful settlement of war against Ukraine.

"The main dispute is that they just don't want to stop. I think they will. I think it does a lot of damage to Russia, a lot of damage to both countries, obviously," the US president said .

He reiterated that if Joe Biden had not been president , , Russia would not have attacked Ukraine. Orban agreed with him and said that "there is no doubt" that if Trump had been president of the United States, "there would have been no war.".

Asked whether he still wants to travel to Budapest for a summit with Putin, Trump said he "would like to do it" in the Hungarian capital.

"I would like to have a meeting with Putin in Hungary, in Budapest. At the time, I didn't organize this meeting because I didn't think anything significant would happen. But if it does happen, I would like it to be in Budapest – yes, it would be good," he told reporters .

Trump also said that he and Orban "agree that the war will end," and Orban told reporters that he has "some ideas" on how this might happen and intends to present them to the US president.

"The only ones who are in favor of peace in the situation with Ukraine are the United States and a small Hungary in Europe," said the Hungarian prime minister.