Orban to discuss peace and bilateral relations with Zelensky in Kyiv – Index

Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on the morning of July 2 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the possibility of establishing peace and current bilateral issues being the most important topics, according to Index.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, arrived in Kyiv where he will hold talks with Zelenskyy, Orban's press chief told the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The most important topic of discussion is the possibility of establishing peace, and the leaders will also discuss current issues in Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations, the press chief noted.

On July 1, Hungary assumed the presidency of the EU Council — on the same day, Orban stated that he would "take steps to promote peace in Ukraine" the following day.

