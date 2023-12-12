Set back Putin's army by 18 years: US intelligence reveals Russia's military losses – Reuters

Moscow's losses in personnel and armor inflicted on the Ukrainian military set back Russia's military modernization by 18 years, according to a declassified report

The United States has estimated Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine at 315,000 dead and wounded soldiers. They set back the Kremlin's military modernization by 18 years, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the declassified US intelligence report.

The intelligence agency emphasized that this is almost 90% of the personnel that Russia had at the time of the invasion of Ukraine.

The report also estimates that Moscow's losses in personnel and armor inflicted on the Ukrainian military have set back Russia's military modernization by 18 years, the source added.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of December 12, 2023, the Russian army had lost 340,650 soldiers during the full-scale invasion.

Also, according to the United States, since October 2023, when the Russian offensive in the Avdiivka sector began, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed more than 13,000 Russian soldiers.