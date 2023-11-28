Wife of Ukraine's military intelligence chief Budanov poisoned with heavy metals – HUR

Marianna, the wife of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, could have been poisoned through food

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The wife of Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, Marianna, was poisoned with heavy metals, media outlet Babel reported, citing a source in the law enforcement.

The journalists write that Budanova was poisoned with heavy metals and was hospitalized after a prolonged deterioration in her health.

The media outlet's sources said that the woman is now finishing her treatment and will be under medical supervision.

"These substances are not used in any way in everyday life or military affairs. Their presence may indicate a deliberate attempt to poison a particular person," the Defense Intelligence said.

An investigation into the alleged murder attempt is underway.

Another outlet, Ukrainska Pravda reported with reference to sources among law enforcement agencies that Budanova could have been poisoned through food.

She complained of feeling unwell, and therefore passed tests that confirmed poisoning.

UP claims that most likely she was poisoned through food. Now her condition has improved as the first stage of treatment is over.

"Since Budanov's wife is small with a small weight, it manifested itself faster. And so the poisoning was confirmed in several more employees: they are just rather large, they did not notice anything in their state, and now they are also being treated," said the interlocutors of the outlet.

The fact of the poisoning of Marianna Budanova was confirmed by the source of LIGA.net in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (HUR).