Out of 100,000 police officers in Ukraine, almost 9000 are fighting at the front – Interior Minister

Ihor Klymenko (Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS)

Of the 100,000 police officers in Ukraine, 42,000 are deployed in regions close to the front line. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, there are 25,000 women among law enforcement officers, which is 25% of the total. Another 13,500 are men under the age of 25. Of the 42,000 police officers working close to the front, 8,880 are in combat units and directly on the front line.

"These 8,800 police officers are volunteers. They have undergone appropriate basic military training before going to the front. Like every mobilized soldier, a police officer undergoes training at training grounds," Klymenko said.

According to him, some of the rifle battalions were trained by the 12th Brigade of the Azov National Guard. One of these units is "Rage". In total, the National Police's rifle units number 3,500 personnel.

Klymenko said that they are on duty in the Kostiantynivske, Druzhkivka, Toretske and "below" directions. In addition, police officers, together with border guards, guard the border with Belarus.