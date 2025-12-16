Zelenskyy announces almost one millionth Russian contingent in Ukraine

The President told about the number of enemies in Ukraine and how many of them die every day

The number of Russian occupation forces in Ukraine reaches 1 million people. About this said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech to the Dutch Parliament.

"Russia keeps almost a million-strong occupation force on our territory. And despite this, it demands that Ukraine accept restrictions on our right to join alliances and our sovereignty," he said.

The Head of State emphasized that Russia had invaded the territory of Ukraine, destroyed cities and villages and killed civilians, including children. At the same time, Russia is demanding that Ukraine give up parts of its land that Russian troops, according to him, have not even been able to capture.

The Ukrainian leader noted that Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers every month in the war against Ukraine. This is not about wounded soldiers, but about the dead.

According to the president, there were months when the Russian army's losses amounted to 25,000 killed, and other months when they were over 30,000. He noted that these losses are confirmed by drone video.

"Russian assaults are always insanely bloody, but Putin doesn't care. The Russians do not count their dead, but they count every dollar, every euro they lose," Zelensky added.