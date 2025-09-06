About 700,000 Russian troops concentrated in Ukraine – intelligence
As of September 2025, there are about 700,000 Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported in an interview with Novosti.LIVE by representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andriy Yusov.
According to him, this is the total number of military together with other services.
"We are doing this together with everyone: support forces, special services, and the Rosgvardia," said the intelligence official .
A larger number of occupants are concentrated in the Donetsk region, which indicates the enemy's priorities. And North Korea's military is still present on the territory of Russia, except for the exception.
- As of August 1,, Russia's losses were about 14 times greater than Ukraine's in 2025, as evidenced by US President Trump's data.
- On August 23, the spokesman for the Dnipro Regional Military Unit reported that Russia had concentrated a horde, near Pokrovsk, enough to take a small European country. At the beginning of the offensive, there were 110,000 occupants against 60,000 locals.
Comments (0)