The enemy concentrated most of its forces in Donetsk region

Andriy Yusov (video screenshot)

As of September 2025, there are about 700,000 Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported in an interview with Novosti.LIVE by representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andriy Yusov.

According to him, this is the total number of military together with other services.

"We are doing this together with everyone: support forces, special services, and the Rosgvardia," said the intelligence official .

A larger number of occupants are concentrated in the Donetsk region, which indicates the enemy's priorities. And North Korea's military is still present on the territory of Russia, except for the exception.