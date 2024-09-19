Over 20 Leopard tanks and 1 million rounds of ammunition: Germany delivers new aid to Ukraine

Germany has already spent over 5 billion euros on military assistance

Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers (Photo from bundesregierung.de)

Germany has delivered a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including tanks, ammunition, anti-aircraft systems, and other weaponry, according to the government's website.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces received:

→ 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks with spare parts as part of a German-Danish program;

→ 22 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAP);

→ 5 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206);

→ 1 All Terrain Tracked Carrier Warthog (command vehicle);

→ 3 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD with spare parts;

→ 2 air surveillance radar TRML-4D;

→ 61,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition;

→ 30 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts;

→ 20 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN;

→ 12 reconnaissance drones SONGBIRD;

→ 20 unmanned surface vessels;

→ 6 Hornet XR drones;

→ 3 bridge-laying tanks BEAVER with spare parts;

→ 1 armored engineer vehicle DACHS with spare parts;

→ 6 mine clearing tanks WISENT 1 with spare parts;

→ 16 ground surveillance radars;

→ 2 AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters;

→ 2 border protection vehicles;

→ 112 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);

→ 8 tankers Zetros;

→ 10 machine gun MG3 with 500 spare barrels and breechblocks;

→ 1 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms;

→ 12 self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000.

The government noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, they have already provided military assistance from Bundeswehr stocks worth about 5.2 billion euros. In 2024, the government's initiative to finance military aid will amount to about 7.1 billion euros.



