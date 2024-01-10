Italy’s parliament: Unyielding military aid for Ukraine continues

The Italian Minister of Defense believes that stepping back in aid to Ukraine would be a "dramatic, strategic, and political mistake"

Guido Crosetto (Photo: EPA)

The lower house of the Italian Parliament on January 10, 2024, voted for a resolution on the continuation of military support for Ukraine. The decision was approved by 195 votes "for", reports the Italian agency Ansa.

According to the publication, 50 deputies voted "against", and another 55 abstained.

The document, among other things, obliges the government to "continue to support by the commitments taken and what will be agreed within NATO and the EU, as well as at international forums of which Italy is a member, the authorities of Ukraine, in particular by transferring military transport means, materials, and equipment", the publication reports.

According to the publication, the country's Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, speaking in parliament about the continuation of military aid to Ukraine, a decision on which the Council of Ministers adopted in December 2023, stated that Italian support remains strong and unchanged.

He added that "there is still a long way to go with Ukraine, but it would be a dramatic, strategic, and political mistake to step back now". Crosetto emphasized that "support must continue until Russian attacks cease".

The head of the Ministry of Defense also announced Italy's interest in participating in the "coalition for demining" project, which is being promoted by Lithuania.

"After seven already officially formalized packages, we recently gave the green light to send the eighth batch of equipment, materials, and systems to Kyiv. This package of equipment and weapons systems is also aimed solely and exclusively at strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine," said the Italian Minister of Defense.

Read also: Czech pro-Russian party demands halt to aid for Ukraine: Ministry of Defense hits back