Czechia finds 1 million ammunition for Ukraine, similar initiatives in works by Estonia and Britain

Petr Pavel (Photo: EPA)

The Czech Republic has found over 1 million artillery shells in third countries that can be purchased for Ukraine as part of its initiative, and similar initiatives are also being developed by Estonia and Great Britain, according to Czech President Petr Pavel, as reported by DenikN.

Pavel said the Czech Republic intends to deliver as much ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible to deter a possible Russian summer offensive.

"Our initiative is not the only one, Estonia and Great Britain are also developing a similar one, France has also spoken about this," he said.

On March 13, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that, in addition to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are several others and their implementation depends on financing. He added that this issue was discussed at a meeting with the participation of the foreign ministers of the Baltic countries, France and Ukraine.

