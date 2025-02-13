Pentagon chief dismisses peace talks as 'betrayal' of Ukraine

Pete Hegseth called it a recognition of investment in negotiated peace

Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA/Olivier Hoslet)

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagseth rejected the notion that negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin and seeking a swift peace could constitute a "betrayal" of Ukraine, during a press conference in Brussels, as reported by The Guardian.

"There is no betrayal; there is a recognition that the whole world and the US is invested in peace, in a negotiated peace," the Pentagon chief said.

He also praised President Donald Trump as the "best negotiator on the planet," crediting him for bringing both sides to the negotiating table in pursuit of peace.

Discussing the current state of NATO, Hegseth described Russian aggression as a factor in the Alliance's "reset," emphasizing that NATO must be strong, robust, and genuine.

He reiterated the administration's stance that NATO members should increase defense spending and that Europe should play a larger role in supporting Ukraine.

Hegseth stressed that countering Russian aggression is an "important European responsibility."

"That is why president Trump has called for increased defence spending across the board for Nato, for European countries to recognise this is an urgent, real threat to the continent and this aggression needs to be a wake up call," Hegseth said.

On February 12, Trump held a phone conversation with Putin, with Ukraine being one of the topics discussed.

Following his talk with Putin, Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The diplomatic efforts to end the war will also be the focus of U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg's upcoming trip to Europe.

Additionally, Europe has demanded participation in negotiations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.