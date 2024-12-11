Pentagon confirms Russia may strike Ukraine again with intermediate-range ballistic missile

If Russia uses the Oreshnik missile again, it won't change the battlefield dynamics in Ukraine, according to the U.S. Defense Department

Sabrina Singh (Photo by Pentagon press service)

Russia could soon launch its experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik for another strike on Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing.



"It's possible that Russia could do it in the coming days. I don't have an exact date for you," she stated.

Singh said that another Oreshnik attack would not alter the battlefield dynamics in Ukraine. Instead, it would be "another attempt to inflict harm and casualties in Ukraine."

"We've seen this before. They're trying to use every weapon that they have in their arsenal to intimidate Ukraine. But of course Ukraine, with the United States, other partners around the world, continues to have our support as they ... fight every single day on the battlefield," Singh stressed.

Earlier, Reuters, citing an unnamed U.S. official, reported that Russia might soon launch another Oreshnik missile strike on Ukraine.