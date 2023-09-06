Pentagon informs Russia about testing of intercontinental ballistic missile

The US Department of Defense has informed Russia about the test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile planned during the night of September 5-6, stated Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder of the US Air Force.

The launch of the missile will take place from the Vandenberg base of the US Space Force.

According to Ryder, these tests were planned several years ago.

Ryder called the test "routine" as it aims to test the effectiveness and accuracy of part of the US nuclear triad, which consists of ballistic missiles, nuclear submarines, and strategic bombers.

"In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct and notified the Russian government in advance per our existing bilateral obligations," he said.

On March 16, the North Korean army conducted another test launch of the unarmed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

In late March, North Korea tested a new underwater drone capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

