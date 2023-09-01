Pentagon orders AMRAAM air defence missiles for Ukraine

specified

The US defence department has signed a contract with Raytheon Missiles and Defence to supply AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles to Ukraine, it announced on Friday.

The contract, worth USD 192 million, provides for an "indefinite quantity" of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles.

This contract provides for Raytheon purchasing fielded AMRAAM weapons from various sources. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by 29 November 2024.

"Fiscal 2023 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of USD 7,688,220 are being obligated at the time of award", the announcement reads.

AMRAAM missiles are designed to engage air targets beyond their line of sight. They can be used in conjunction with NASAMS air defence systems.

The US is Ukraine’s biggest security assistance donor, with more than USD 43 billion provided since last February.

Earlier this week it announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including air defence missiles, shells, and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

