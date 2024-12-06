'People were burning in their cars': Photos, videos show aftermath of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Nine killed, 19 injured in the attack, including two children

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, shared images and videos revealing the devastating aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia on the evening of December 6.

The strike destroyed an auto repair shop and damaged nearby homes and stores. Nine people were killed, and 19 others were injured, including two children aged four and eleven. Witnesses described the harrowing scene of people burning in their vehicles.

Explosions were reported in the regional center around 6:00 PM Kyiv time.

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Earlier that evening, Russian forces also attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where two fatalities and injuries, including to a child, were reported.